2020 Elections: Mahama has been declared winner spiritually – Fetish Priest

A Popular fetish Priest in Koforidua in the Eastern Region who accurately predicted Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the New Patriotic Party’s victory in the 2016 polls, has said that the flagbearer for the National Democratic Congress, John Dramani Mahama has been declared the winner in the spiritual realm.



“The NDC has won the elections in the spiritual realms but it may not be the same case physically. Something is hindering the NDC from winning the 2020 polls and if they will only adhere to my directions, things may change.,” he said.



Addressing the media, the Great Nana Osoroba said that the NDC can take back its political power only if the party executives adhere and practice a spiritual direction.



He added that the NDC six years ago committed a great sin that is now affecting the party and they need to confess and ask for forgiveness, maintaining that his life should be taken from him should the NDC obey his words and still lose the 2020 elections.



“Let my life be taken from me if the NDC does all these and still loses the election. They should burn me into ashes and all that I have acquired.”

