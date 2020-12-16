General News of Wednesday, 16 December 2020

2020 Elections: Koku Anyidoho extols EC for excellent job done

CEO of the Atta Mills Institute, Samuel Koku Anyidoho

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Atta Mills Institute, Samuel Koku Anyidoho has recounted as part of the local observers of the December 7 2020 general election that the election was run in a very free, fair and organized manner.



According to him, the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Mrs Jean Mensa and her team should be patted at the back for conducting one of the best ever election in the history of the country’s elections since 1992.



Speaking on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' Morning Show, Koku Anyidoho reiterated that from the days of Nana Oduro Nimapau II, Justice Ofori Boateng, Dr Afari Gyan, Madam Charlotte Osei as leaders of the Electoral Commission to Jean Mensa, the latter commands a lot of respect with the wonderful job she and her team have done in the 2020 general election in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.



“We observed the opening process, the voting process and the closing process. I have observed elections since 1992 and what I saw this year, kudos to Jean Mensa and her team . . . they have done a wonderful job, an excellent job within the COVID crisis,” he observed.



“We all thought that there were going to be challenges but when I went out there, the machines were working effectively and by 3 pm, those who wanted to vote had come out to do so and the EC officials were waiting for the official time to count the votes," he noted.



The Chief Executive Officer of Atta Mills Institute disclosed that he led a team to observe the elections in the Volta Region; thus, he observed very free and fair elections as nothing untoward happened in the region.



He mentioned that the reports he received from his team in the Ashanti Region, Greater Accra Region, Central Region, Eastern Region and some parts of the northern region indicated that the 2020 general elections were generally faultless.

