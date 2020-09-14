Politics of Monday, 14 September 2020

2020 Elections: EC sets October 5-9 for filing of nominations

Jean Mensa, EC Chairperson

The Electoral Commission has set a five day period for Presidential, Parliamentary and Independent candidates to file their nominations forms ahead of the 2020 elections.



The Commission has also set aside a filing fee of GH¢100,000 for Presidential candidates and GH¢10,000 for that of Parliamentary candidates to be paid through a bankers draft.



According to the Chairperson of the EC, candidates are expected to file and present their nominations between October 5-9, 2020 via the Commissions website portal.



Addressing the journalists at a press briefing in Accra on Monday September 14, 2020 Chairperson of the EC, Jean Mensa explained that the decision was taken in line with COVID-19 safety protocols.



"This year's nominations will be different from the previous years, as you are all aware, we will be operating within the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, the Commission has introduced a website portal for the filing of nominations for the general elections"



"The forms will be accessed on the commissions website; www.ec.gov.ghana/politicalparties and they will be available to all political parties from 6:00pm today [Monday September 14, 2020]"



The Chairperson explained that to ensure security and integrity of the nomination process, each political party will be provided with a unique password to enable them access the password-protected nomination forms.



"This will be made available via their political party name folder on the portal and the password will be provided to the General Secretaries of the political parties," Jean Mensa said.



She added that Independent candidate will also be issued with unique passwords.

