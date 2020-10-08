Politics of Thursday, 8 October 2020

Source: My News GH

2020 Elections: 'Akufo Addo is experienced in loosing than winning' - A Plus

Social commentator Kwame A Plus and President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Social Commentator Kwame A Plus has disclosed that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will not be surprised when he loses the 2020 Presidential elections.



According to him, Akufo-Addo is just a talker and not a doer as he thought before 2016 when he campaigned openly for him.



To him, he’s disappointed by the President’s acceptance of mediocre when he was against the same while in opposition.



A Plus was shocked that the President of Ghana will move the government machinery to the Upper East region just to commission street lights.



He said “president who leaves office, spends taxpayers money on fuel just to commission streetlights. Is that one too a president? In 2016, I wrote an article that Nana Addo is not ordinary and he is not for ordinary people. Please it is not true. He is very ordinary or even worse than all the presidents we have had."



"He was our last hope. We believed him. We said John Mahama’s infrastructure achievement (airport, Tema port, Kasoa interchange circle interchange, UGMC, Military Hospital in Kumasi, Kejetia Market, Kumasi Rattray Park, Ridge Hospital, just to mention a few) was useless. Today you are proud to add toilet and streetlights to your achievements because building toilet helps to end open dedication. Shfm!!!! We thought he was coming to do something different – he is just a disappointment."



"He is like Asempa 94.7 FM – all talk all day!!! I know for a fact that he won’t be surprised if he should lose the election. He has seen people cheering him up more than this but still lost the election. Akufo Addo is experienced in loosing than winning. “Onable wawi.” In Liwin’s voice”.





