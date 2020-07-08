Politics of Wednesday, 8 July 2020

Source: Peace FM

2020 Elections: Aggrieved customers of 53 FMCs threaten to vote against Akufo-Addo

The Coalition of Aggrieved Customers of collapsed 53 fund management companies has threatened to vote against President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in the impending 2020 elections.



According to their Public Relations Officer (PRO), Charles Nyame, the aggrieved customers are outraged by the President's seemingly disregard of their financial concerns and therefore cautioned him to heed their call or risk losing the Presidential elections, come December 7th.



Speaking on behalf of the aggrieved customers with host Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo'', the PRO, in an unhappy tone, stressed the Coalition has petitioned the Presidency and the Attorney General numerous times to retreive their monies locked up in the collapsed companies due to the Security and Exchange Commission's (SEC) revocation of their licences but to no avail.



He disclosed that some members of the Coalition have had to lose their lives whereas others are living in abject poverty and finding it difficult to fend for their families because their monies have not been refunded to them.



He also wondered why some of the financial institutions that suffered a similar hit have refunded their customers but when it comes to the aggrieved customers of the 53 collapsed fund management companies; there is no hope for them.



He, therefore, sent a strict warning to President Akufo-Addo saying ''the NPP government led by Nana Akufo-Addo cannot enter into this 2020 election with clean hands leaving our problem unresolved. So, he should ensure he resolve it. Again, this is just advice; humble advice for President Akufo-Addo. I want to tell him that it is more prudent to be a President over a country with a broken economy than to be an opposition leader over the country with a resilient economy''.



''If he doesn't know, he should just ask President Mahama. If President Mahama knew this, he would have used all the country's resources to settle teacher/nurses trainees' allowances; the issues that sent him to the opposition...And if money that was a just as support could send a certain government into opposition, the NPP as a government shouldn't tickle themselves and laugh because of the free SHS.



''Because, if I don't have money to feed my family, what does free SHS got to do with me? What does the pubic address system get to do with me? What does drone get to do with me? We're talking about lives. Life is at stake. People are dying and if you think you can stand and campaign because you've done drone, you have done free SHS and you can go to the election and win; they shouldn't tickle themselves and laugh'', he added.







