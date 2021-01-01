Politics of Friday, 1 January 2021

Source: My News GH

2020 Election Petition: We’re not asking the Supreme Court to overturn results – NDC

MP for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is currently in the Supreme Court challenging the 2020 presidential election results to ensure the Electoral Commission (EC) complies with the electoral laws, contrary to information that it is seeking to have the results overturned in its favour.



“If the EC will be willing to comply with the law that will end the matter. It is not about declaring the seat in our [NDC] favour that is not what we’re saying”, a member of the party’s legal team, Rockson Nelson Defeamekpor had told host of Newsfile, Samson Lardy Anyenini monitored by MyNewsGh.com



The NDC and its presidential candidate, John Dramani Mahama, are praying to the apex Court to grant order a recount of the presidential ballots as the party hopes that evidence it will present will justify its claim that its candidate John Dramani Mahama and Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo who was declared as President-elect by the Electoral Commission both never met the 50+1% required votes



According to the EC, Mr Mahama obtained 47.4% of the total votes cast, while Nana Akufo-Addo got 51.6% of the votes.



But reacting to this on the show, he said “We’re saying [EC should] comply with the law. If you comply with the law and we emerge victorious that is fine. But you do not comply with the law and announce another candidate as the victor. No!” Mr. Rockson Nelson Defeamekpor who is also NDC’s lawmaker for South Dayi insisted.



“We’ve made that clear… Certainly, all these matters would be placed before the court,” the private legal practitioner pointed out.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.