Politics of Monday, 11 January 2021

Source: Happy 98.9FM

2020 Election Petition: NDC’s case completely weak - Yaw Buaben Asamoa

NPP Communications Director, Yaw Buaben Asamoa

Communication Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Yaw Buaben Asamoa has called on the Supreme Court to throw out the election petition filed by the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



He insisted that the basis of the NDC’s election petition is really weak and is not even focused on the results of the election, therefore not worth the court’s time.



“The basis of the NDC’s election petition is very light and we want the court to throw out the case. Moreover, the case the NDC brought to the court is full of errors and these same people are petitioning the court because the Electoral Commissioner made errors in mentioning the figures on January 9th?” he asked.



According to Yaw Buaben Asamoa, the NDC’s petition is solely based on the EC’s declaration of the results which virtually does not affect the election results.



“They’re talking about the errors the EC chair made in the election. The error she made was in the delivery of the results. And that is what they have a problem with and not with the outcome of the elections.



If you want to petition an election, you dispute the results and not the statement made by the EC. This is why the court needs to throw out the NDC’s case”.



President Akufo-Addo and the Electoral Commission (EC) have responded to the election petition filed by the Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), former President John Dramani Mahama, challenging the declaration of President Akufo-Addo as the winner of the 2020 presidential election.



President Akufo-Addo has described the petition as one that lacks substance, and rather a “face saving” attempt by Former President Mahama and the NDC who rushed to declare victory ahead of the official declaration of the EC.