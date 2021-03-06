General News of Saturday, 6 March 2021

2020 Election Petition: Fine Mahama for disgracing us – Akua Donkor

Founder and Leader of the Ghana Freedom Party, Madam Akua Donkor

Founder and Leader of the Ghana Freedom Party (GFP), Madam Akua Donkor says the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), former President Mahama should not go scot-free for tarnishing the image of the country in the eyes of the International Community.



According to her, the former President’s decision to petition the Supreme Court on the outcome of the 2020 December 7 polls dented the country’s image when deep down he, (Mahama) knew President Akufo-Addo beat him fair and square.



To prevent anyone from petitioning the Supreme Court on an election, when they know they have no case, she believes the former President should be made to pay a hefty fine.



“Former President Mahama should be made to pay a fine in the area of trillions. He should be made to pay that fine for disgracing us as a country. This will appease the nation and also serve as a deterrent to anyone who plans on doing a similar thing in the future”, she said in an interview with Don Kwabena Prah on the Epa Hoa Daben political talk show, aired on Happy 98.9 FM”.



The politician says former President Mahama lied to the entire country and the world by saying President Akufo-Addo did not gain the 50% + 1 vote required to legally win an election. “He should be made to pay for this”, she reiterated.



Ghana’s Supreme Court delivered its verdict on the December 2020 presidential election results, which were challenged by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).



The petition had been brought by the NDC’s flagbearer, former president John Mahama, who called the December 2020 poll “fraudulent”.



The electoral commission, party to the suit said that President Nana Akufo-Addo of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) won 51.30% of the vote and Mahama took 47.36%.



The Supreme Court, however, threw out the petition with which former President Mahama hoped would trigger a re-run against President Akufo-Addo.



