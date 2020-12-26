General News of Saturday, 26 December 2020

Source: 3 News

2020 Christmas: We’re celebrating a historical figure with a distorted image – Kojo Yankah

Former Minister of Information, Mr Kojo Yankah

Pan Africanist and former Minister of Information, Mr Kojo Yankah has noted that before the end of the 4th century, Christmas was a pagan festival honoring the agricultural god Saturn.



The Founder of the African University College of Communications (AUCC) explained that history indicates that Jesus’s skin was a darker hue and his hair was wooly in texture.



The original painting of Christ, he added, discovered in a ruined church in Southern Israel portrayed him with ‘a shorter curly hair, a depiction that was common in Egypt.



With time, this image of Christ has turned white. he said.



He said this in relation to the Christmas celebration on Friday, December 25.



“Remembering our Ancestors ! Before the end of the 4th century AD, Christmas was a pagan festival honoring the agricultural god Saturn – with singing, giving gifts, lighting candles, feasting and merry-making – traditions absorbed by the Greeks and Romans who celebrated Christmas and introduced it worldwide. History (and Revelations 1:14-15) tells us that Jesus’s skin was ‘a darker hue and his hair was wooly in texture’.



“The original painting of Christ discovered in a ruined church in Southern Israel portrayed him with ‘a shorter curly hair, a depiction that was common in Egypt’. With time, this image of Christ has turned ‘white’ (of course deliberately and for a reason that we know now).



“So here we are, celebrating a historical figure with a distorted image and singing ‘winter’ songs in a hot climate. Meanwhile, l like our own composition signifying the end of the year: ‘Papa na oye, bone nko o ‘ (Let goodness come, let evil deeds go away) God save Africa and bless our Ancestors who laid the path with their wisdom and knowledge. May we be humble to honor them all,” He wrote on his Facebook page

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.