General News of Friday, 11 September 2020

Source: Atinka Online

2020 BECE: GES, WAEC promise to ensure sanctity of examination at all times

File photo of student writing exams

The 2020 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) will start from Monday, September 14th 2020 to Friday, September 18th 2020 at all designated centres throughout the country.



The Ghana Education Service (GES) has therefore urged all candidates, Directors of schools and invigilators to take note of the dates.



It has also cautioned students to desist from all forms of examination malpractice during the period.



Meanwhile, the Management of GES in collaboration with WAEC have stated that it will ensure sanctity of examination at all times, ensuring that students who engaged in any form of malpractices are dealt with accordingly.



“Management of GES in collaboration with WAEC will ensure sanctity of examination at all times. All cases of reported examination malpractices will swiftly be investigated and dealt with decisively,” the GES stated.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.