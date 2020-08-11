General News of Tuesday, 11 August 2020

2020 Achievers Leadership Awards: Akufo-Addo's appointees honoured

Akufo-Addo's appointees have received the 2020 Achievers Leadership Awards

At least five Deputy Ministers, some Members of Parliament and three Municipal and District Chief Executives of the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led government, have received the 2020 Achievers Leadership Awards organised by the United Clergy International Association.



The event, which was the 11th edition, was held in Koforidua in the Eastern Region over the weekends.



The event saw the awardees being honoured by the Association for their dedicated service and impact on society.



The awardees are; Mrs Gifty Twum Ampofo, MP for Abuakwa North Constituency, who doubles as Deputy, Minister of Education; Nana Ama Asiamah Adjei, MP, Akuapem North Constituency, who is the Deputy Minister of Information, and Mr Andy Appiah Kubi, MP, Asante Akim North Constituency, also Deputy Minister of Railways Development.



The rest are; Mr Joseph Osei Frimpong, MP for Abirem Constituency, Daniel Kenneth, DCE, Okere District, Samuel Kwame Agyekum, DCE for Asuogyman District, Mr Simon Kweku Tetteh, MCE – Lower Manya Krobo Municipality and Mr Eric Osei Owusu, an NDC MP, for Afram Plains South Constituency.



The Executive Chairman for the Association, Bishop Dr Kwame Aburam Anoff Sr. in his remarks said, “Ghanaians have an attitude of rewarding the dead but we have realized such an award is needles”.



Bishop Dr Anoff Sr. noted that the aim of the awards is to encourage leadership and great achievements that benefit the nation and her people.



He said the award was centred on the area of Education, Health, Sanitation and the relationship they have with their people before we nominated them.



He added that “We have a monitoring team that goes to the grounds to have interactions with the community to hunt for the best nominees”.



The awardees after the event expressed their profound gratitude to the Association for reorganizing their efforts on what they have done that has gained positive impacts in the lives of their people.

