General News of Thursday, 1 October 2020

Source: Ghana Cocoa Board

2020/21 main cocoa crop season opens on October 2

Joseph Boahen Aidoo, Chief Executive of Ghana Cocoa Board

Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) has announced the opening of the 2020/21 main crop cocoa season effective Friday 2nd October 2020.



Per the publication, Cocobod is sending the signal to licenced cocoa buying companies (LBSs) to be on the marks to start buying cocoa beans from farmers.



A news release copied to Cocoa Post noted, “it is hereby notified for general information that purchases of the 2020/2021 Main crop cocoa season will commence on FRIDAY, 2ND OCTOBER 2020.”



The release signed by the Chief Executive, Joseph Boahen Aidoo, mentioned that “the producer price to be paid at all buying centres is Three Hundred and Sixteen Ghana Cedis, Eighty Pesewas (GH?316.80) per load of 30 kilograms for Grade I and II cocoa beans naked ex-scale or Six Hundred and Sixty Ghana Cedis (GH?660.00) per bag of 64 kilograms gross.”



President Nana Akufo-Addo on September 24, 2020 announced new cocoa producer price for the world’s second-largest cocoa-producer nation at ten thousand, five hundred and sixty Ghana Cedis (GH?10,560.00) per metric tonne or sixteen 64kg bags of the produce.



The price for the 2020/21 Main Crop is a 28-percent increase over the 2019/20 season farmgate price of GHc515 per bag. It included for the very first time the $25 per bag Living Income Differential paid by cocoa buyers on cocoa from Ghana and Cote d’Ivoire.





