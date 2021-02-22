General News of Monday, 22 February 2021

2020/21 SHS placement: GES to set up call centres for redress

Ghana Education Service says that it is preparing to release the computerized school placement for the 2020/2021 academic year.



This was indicated in a statement signed by the Head of the Public Relations Unit at GES, Cassandra Twum Ampofo.



“The Ghana Education Service (GES) informs the general public that it is preparing sufficiently to release the computerized School placement soon,” part of the statement reads.



In view of the Covid situation, the Service has resolved to establish call centres across the country for people who have issues with their placement.



“It should be noted that due to the COVID-19 situations, Management of the GES is setting up call centres across the Country and other appropriate alternative measures to resolve all placement-related issues.”



GES has assured parents and candidates that it is “committed to ensuring a smooth, merit-based SHS placement process under established guidelines.”



The placement will cover candidates, both school and private, who wrote the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in 2020, as well as other re-entrants.



In all, about 525,000 qualified BECE candidates will be seeking placement into 721 senior high, technical and vocational schools of their choices which have declared about 535,000 vacancies.