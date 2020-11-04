General News of Wednesday, 4 November 2020

Source: Prince Akpah, Contributor

2020 100 Most Influential Young Africans list announced

2020 100 Most Influential Young Africans

Leading PR & Rating firm, Avance Media and Africa Youth Awards have announced the 5th annual publication of the 100 Most Influential Young Africans list for 2020 curated to recognise young Africans for their outstanding contributions towards the development of Africa in diverse fields.



With a record 49 females and 51 males represented from 29 African countries, the list features notable faces such as Davido, Peace Hyde, Bobi Wine, Aya Chebbi, Caster Semenya and climate change activists Vanessa Nakate & Nisreen Elsaim.



The list also features 7 young ministers from across the continent, including Angola’s Finance Minister, Vera Esperança dos Santos Daves, Rwanda’s ICT Minister, Paula Ingabire, Sudan’s Minister of Youth, Wala'a Essam al-Boushi and Namibia’s deputy ICT minister, Emma Inamutila Theofelus.



Nigeria recorded the highest representation with 21 young achievers, with Ghana, Kenya and South Africa also recording a representation of 10 young people each.



Sharing insight about the list, Prince Akpah, MD of Avance Media noted: “the 2020 list features young people pursuing various interests intended to put the name of the continent on the globe through selfless sacrifices and spirited leadership”. He also stated that young people are motivated by the stories of these young achievers who continue to take a lead amid a global pandemic.



The announcement of the list precedes the African Union’s annual Africa Youth Day celebration which is slated to celebrate young trailblazers from across the continent for 2020.



Criteria for selection included: Excellence in Leadership & Performance, Personal accomplishments, Commitment to sharing knowledge, Breaking the Status Quo and being an accomplished young African.





