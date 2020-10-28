General News of Wednesday, 28 October 2020

Source: Eye on Port

2019/2020 service personnel of GPHA donate to the organization in appreciation

Director-General of GPHA, Michael Luguje (left), honored by GPHA-NASPA 2019/2020

The executives of the 2019/2020 batch of the National Service Personnel, numbering 481, whose tenure was somewhat shortened by the Coronavirus pandemic have presented some items as a token of their gratitude to the Port Authority for the opportunity given them.



The items include 2 branded benches for the Transport Yard, 25-branded glass wall and table clocks for the various receptions of the Authority with accompanying citations.



The Marketing and Public Affairs Manager of the Port of Tema, Abena Serwaa Opoku Fosu who is also the NASPA Coordinator assured that National Service Personnel will continue to be assisted to embark on port operations-related projects that would leave a more lasting impact on the industry.



“What we have decided to do is that we have selected a project within our operational area so that each year group will contribute on. And over a period we have maybe a school or library, or something that NASPA of GPHA will do for the community.”



The Director-General of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority, Michael Luguje, praised the 2019/2020 batch of service personnel, and encouraged them to be diligent in their future careers.



“We wish you good luck in your endeavors going forward and on your search for jobs,” he said.

