Source: Peace FM

2016 Elections: Mahama lost because people were not satisfied with his performance - Sammy Gyamfi

National Communications Officer of the largest opposition party, National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, believes this year's general elections is about an "honest person" Ghanaians can "entrust their future with"; and President Akufo-Addo, unfortunately, falls short of both attributes.



He is, therefore, asking the electorate to vote massively against the Akufo-Addo administration for its shoddy performance in government just as they did to his predecessor; former President John Dramani Mahama.



He professed that the huge number of Ghanaians -close to 1 million - who voted against former President John Dramani Mahama meant that he performed poorly at that time.



Speaking on Okay FM’s Ade Akye Abia Morning Show, Sammy Gyamfi, however noted that having tasted the incompetence administration of the Akufo Addo-led NPP government, majority of Ghanaians can now clearly see the difference between the two.



“Ghanaians close to 1 million who voted against Mahama meant that they were not satisfied with his performance as at that time but note that majority of them will have a change of mind because they can compare the performance of former President Mahama to that President Akufo-Addo and attest to it that he (Mahama) is better than the current president.



" . . Akufo-Addo to be just someone who speaks but fails to act out his words as evidenced in the fulfillment of just 14 percent of his 631 promises to Ghanaians.



“Ghanaians have seen that Mahama performed better because Akufo-Addo is using the facilities put up by the Mahama administration to treat COVID-19 patients. Mahama initiated several projects including the construction of health facilities and it shows that he is a visionary leader . . . and one that can be trusted because he is honest,” he analyzed.



To him, the December 2020 polls will be a referendum on the performance of President Akufo-Addo; thus, Ghanaians will ask him whether he has fulfilled all the promises he made to them or not.



“ . . if he has not achieved that but underperformed, then we will vote him out and if he has fulfilled them to our satisfaction we will vote for him but we all know that he has disappointed us. President Akufo-Addo has shown that he is not an honest person and so we cannot continue to entrust our future and destiny into his hands. The 2020 general election is about who we can trust,” Sammy Gyamfi emphasised.





