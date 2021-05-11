2015 video in circulation about Bawumia of no effect today - Owusu Bempah clarifies

Politics of Tuesday, 11 May 2021

Source: Peace FM

Founder of Glorious Word and Power Ministries, Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah has in a radio interview on Okay 101.7 FM on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, asked the general public to treat with contempt a prophetic video about Dr. Bawumia from him in 2015.



Over the weekend, a video of the renowned man of God declaring the NPP could lose the elections should a non-Christian lead the party went viral.



Dr Bawumia is considered by most political pundits as the key to breaking the 8-year cycle. He is the only prominent non-Christian in the elephant fraternity being widely tipped to succeed President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as the NPP’s presidential candidate.



Per the contents of the video, the head pastor of the Glorious Word and Power Ministry believes the NPP will be booted out of the Jubilee House with Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as its flagbearer.



But clarifying the prophetic video today, Prophet Owusu Bempah entreated the general public to disregard the said video which is of no material effect now.



He questioned the rationale behind the video being circulated six years after that prophetic word came to him if not for mischievous purposes by those who are propagating it.



“There is a 2015 prophetic video of me going viral which was about our Vice President Bawumia. It was in 2015 that God through me gave that prophecy....The video in circulation is of no effect today because whatever God revealed to me has been dealt with."



“One thing is, that prophetic word was in 2015, the NPP came to power in 2016. We are in 2021, how many years? Six years. Why is it this time that some people use that part of the message and spreading it?” he queried.



He pointed out that though God revealed what he saw to him, the same God used him to avert whatever ill-luck that he saw about the then running mate Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



“Whatever hindrance that would have militated against the President and the Vice President was dealt with through prayers and God listened, hence the victory of the NPP in the 2016 elections..."



“God used me to also address what would have hindered Vice President Bawumia from becoming president just like He used me to intercede for Nana Akufo-Addo back in 2015,” the Reverend minister further told Kwame Nkrumah.



"And we worked on that of Bawumia. Brethren, I am saying that we worked on that one as well,” Prophet Owusu Bempah reiterated adding that God reveals to redeem.



