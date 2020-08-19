General News of Wednesday, 19 August 2020

2015 batch of teachers petition parliamentary candidate over delayed promotion

A group of teachers who serve with the Ghana Education Service (GES) in the Asuogyaman district have petitioned the NPP Parliamentary Candidate for Asuogyaman constituency, Paul Asare Ansah, over their delayed promotion to higher ranks in the field.



Having been appointed to serve in September 2015, the teachers insist that their promotion to higher ranks which was due in 2019 has overlapped, yet no explanations have been given to this effect.



In a statement to draw the attention of the Parliamentary Candidate in the area, the 2015 batch of teachers claim they were due for promotion to Senior Superintendent I but after some education officers came round in June 2019 to collate all documents to facilitate it, not much has been heard thereafter.



“We (2015 batch of teachers) were due for promotion to the next rank (Senior Superintendent I) in 2019. In line with this, the District Education directorate sent an information to all schools for qualified teachers to apply. We followed the due process as spelt out by the directorate, in June 2019, a team of officers from the District Education Directorate went to various schools for work inspection to enhance consideration and subsequent promotion to the Senior Superintendent I rank,” the statement read.



Though the Ghana Education Service has requested that they reapply for the said promotion, the group of aggrieved teachers believe this will further delay the process. They fear the issue may not be duly addressed by the end of the year.



They have therefore asked Paul Asare Ansah to intervene and use his highly revered office to help them receive their upgrading letters.



“It is with this sorrowed heart that we are appealing to you, Hon. Paul Asare Ansah to intervene and use your highly respected office to find out why the District and the Regional Education Directorate are refusing to release the upgrading letters and kindly help us to receive them so that the unsuccessful applicants can now reapply,” they stated.



