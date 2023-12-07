You are here: HomeNews2023 12 07Article 1893995

General News of Thursday, 7 December 2023

Source: GNA

2014 National Best Farmer installed as chief of Dimonase

George Asamoah Amankwah

George Asamoah Amankwah, the 2014 National Best Farmer, has been installed as the Chief of Dimonase in the Manso-Nkwanta Traditional Area of the Ashanti Region.

His father’s name is Nana Asamoah Amankwah Banoh, who succeeds his late Uncle, Nana Banoh.

Swearing the oath of allegiance to Nana Bi-Kusi Appiah, Paramount Chief of the Manso-Nkwanta Traditional Area, the newly enstooled chief pledged to mobilise the people, especially the youth, to initiate projects to improve their living conditions.

Nana Amankwah Banoh, who would serve as the Apakanhene (palanquin chief) of Manso-Nkwanta, said he would discuss with his elders the establishment of an education endowment fund to support needy but brilliant students to further their education.

He would also work with the people to restore the forest cover lost to illegal mining activities, he said, in addition to the protection of other natural resources to reduce the effects of climate change on the area.

Nana Amankwah Banoh is the Chairman of Europe Auto Land Limited, as well as the Springs and Bolts Company Limited.

