2000 Year Group of Aquinas elects National Executives, targets NSMQ victory

A cross-section of the 2000 Year Group of Aquinas

Five executive members have been elected and inaugurated to lead the national body of the 2000 Year Group of St. Thomas Aquinas Senior High School as they reorganise to support their alma mater.



The election was held at a recent meeting at Cantonments where the Catholic boys day school is located with all courses fully represented as well as participation from old boys outside Accra and in diaspora via Zoom.



The 2000 Old Toms (as former students of Aquinas are affectionately called) elected a banker with a wide range of experience in marketing, operational and retail banking, Sylvester Romeo Martey, as President; a medical doctor, philanthropist and entrepreneur, Dr Brainerd Anani as Vice President; a chartered insurance professional, Henry Kingsley Owusu Adiefeh as Secretary; IT Operations Specialist Rodney Tetteh as the Organizer; and an Accountant Jerry Mac Mensah as the Deputy Organizer.



They were tasked to steer the affairs of the Year Group and liaise with the mother association (Old Toms) in the coming years including the welfare of members, projects for the school and resource the science department to compete and win laurels for the school in various competitions.



Though not exhaustive, the 2020 Year Group considered the e-library and refurbishment of the school’s physics laboratory as projects that can be executed in giving back to their alma mater. It was realized that the school is in need of a well-resourced standard physics lab.



At the meeting, members resolved to adopt the National Science and Math Quiz as a special project to improve Aquinas’ chances of winning more trophies and not just putting up good appearance at the science competition.



As a result, an NSMQ committee was commissioned to bring the group’s vision into fruition. It is chaired by Jerry Mac Mensah with Jerry Eden Ayivor as the Vice. Other members of the committee are Osei Sarfo, Dr. Aristides Narh Hargoe, Patrick Adjei Adjatey, Jeffrey Nansaalor, Victor Attram, and David Mawuli.



A Welfare Committee was also formed to work on a welfare policy to guide the activities of the 2000 Year Group of Aquinas SHS.



Sylvester Romeo Martey was made the chairman to be assisted by Henry Ford Akakpo, Dr Brainerd Anani, Patrick Adjei Adjatey, and Isaac Essel.

