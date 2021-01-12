General News of Tuesday, 12 January 2021

Source: 3 News

20-year-old girl murdered at Doryumu

The deceased, Juliette Obu

Residents of Doryumu-Abeka in the Shai Osudoku District are in a state of shock as to what led to a gruesome murder of a 20-year-old girl Juliette Obu.



The residents were awakened Monday night to a single cry for help but only to find Juliette Obu in a pool of blood gruesomely murdered.



Some residents who last saw her say she was in the company with a young man suspected to be her boyfriend a few minutes before she was found dead in a pool of blood. However, the young man is yet to be found and identified.



The residents at the moment are unable to explain what caused the killing of the young girl who many described as lively and friendly.



Others suspect it could be as a result of a relationship gone bad.



The police have since conveyed the body to the morgue to commence with investigation.