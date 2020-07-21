General News of Tuesday, 21 July 2020

Source: Happy 98.9FM

20% of Ghanaians don’t believe that coronavirus exist – Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Minister of Information

Minister for Information and Member of Parliament (MP) for Ofoase Ayirebi Constituency, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has said that while the education efforts by the Government have succeeded in reaching its audience, there still exists a problem of believability in Ghana.



In an interview with Kwame Afrifa Mensah on the ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ show, he said: “The fact that the message has reached the audience doesn’t mean they believe. The reach is over ninety-five percent (95%). However, as I speak to you now, close to twenty percent (20%) of the population do not believe there is COVID-19.



"There are a lot of factors contributing to this phenomenon. Some people will believe their pastors who say there is no COVID-19.



"Out of the over ninety-five (95%) of the reach, over 80% of people believe there is COVID-19. We also have people who believe in the existence of COVID-19 and the need to follow protocols but in actual fact, they choose not to follow them," he said.



He noted that the Ministry will not relent in its efforts to educate Ghanaians on COVID-19 until the believability and call to action goals are reached.



As the COVID-19 spreads in Ghana, some Ghanaians still hold the view that the disease is non-existent.



However, the Ministry of Information and the Ghana Health Service continue in their efforts to educate the populace on the COVID-19 disease.





