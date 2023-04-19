20 Senior High Schools in the Ashanti Region are engaging in power theft - ECG

Regional News of Wednesday, 19 April 2023

Source: otecfmghana.com

The Electricity Company of Ghana ECG says some 20 Senior High Schools in the Ashanti Region are engaging in power theft.



According to ECG, these schools sourced power on the national grid without passing through the approved process as laid down by law to secure power from ECG



The Manager for Revenue Protection in the Ashanti Region for ECG, Ing Kofi Danso said this in an interview with Captain Koda on the Kumasi-based OTEC 102.9 FM's morning show Nyansapo on Tuesday, April 18, 2023



"We have also detected some 20 Senior high schools in the region used private electricians to connect power illegally without our notice"



He noted that ECG has deployed its task force to visit all senior high schools in the region and check their connection status and resolve any hiding problems.



He however cautioned headmasters of Senior High Schools to stop engaging in power theft to avoid being dragged to court



The Electricity Company of Ghana almost a month ago announced that it will embark on a massive disconnection exercise in a bid to mobilize revenue from March 20 to April 20, 2023.



The exercise according to ECG was to retrieve over GH¢5 billion outstanding bills from its customers from the month of September 2022 to February 2023.



The exercise has since compelled many customers of ECG to settle their outstanding bills.



So far, ECG says it has collected more than GHC 2 billion of the total amount.