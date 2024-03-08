2-year-old girl killed by tree during rainstorm in Assin Juaso

Regional News of Friday, 8 March 2024

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

A 2-year-old girl was killed by a tree during a severe rainstorm in Assin Juaso, in the Assin Fosu Municipality of the Central Region.



The incident occurred on Monday, March 4, 2024, at about 5 p.m., when the father, Kwadwo Kwae, and mother, Adjeley, went to the farm with their two daughters, including the deceased.



Details emerging indicate that during torrential rain accompanied by the heavy storm, the mother decided to go for her farm gear which she was drying on a log in the farm while the deceased was being carried at her back.



The minor died instantly according to the report while the mother, Madam Adjeley sustained severe injuries on her waist.



The district police in Assin Fosu promptly responded to the incident and transported the injured individuals to St. Francis Hospital for medical treatment.



Meanwhile, the body of the deceased has been deposited at the morgue.



The police have also launched an investigation has been launched into the matter to unravel the circumstances surrounding the cause of the death.