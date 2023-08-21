2 suspected robbers beaten to pulp with machete

Crime & Punishment of Monday, 21 August 2023

Two suspected robbers identified by the Mamponteng Police in the Ashanti Region as Philip Awuah nicknamed ‘Opanka’ aged 28 and Kwaku Yeboah Stephen, aged 23 are battling for their lives after being caught stealing.



According to the Daily Guide Newspaper, the suspects, according to police reports, went to the Tewobaabi community near Mamponteng early in the morning to steal and they were caught in the course of the action.



The incident, which occurred on August 13, 2023, saw a mob reportedly subjecting the victims to severe beatings with some people using sharp machetes to butcher them in public.



This led to the two thieves suffering from severe wounds and becoming very weak shortly after the mob left the scene.



The Mamponteng Day police patrol team a few minutes later spotted Yeboah Stephen and Philip Awuah lying in a pool of blood in a bush with multiple cutlass wounds.



The police then rushed both suspects to the Methodist Healing Faith Hospital in Ankaase where they were admitted and treated, the Daily Guide newspaper stated.



Police preliminary investigation disclosed that the suspects went to Madina, a vicinity within Tewobaabi in the Ashanti region to steal, however, luck was not on their side as they were given a wild chase.



Meanwhile, the Mamponteng Police are assiduously probing the case to ascertain the facts of the matter and deal with the two suspected thieves if found culpable of robbery.



