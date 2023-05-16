2 sitting NDC MPs likely to 'Break the 4' in their constituencies

General News of Tuesday, 16 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ahead of the May 13, 2023, polls, GhanaWeb put together an article with the headline, ‘2 NDC MPs who may not return to parliament in 2025 although they have not declared so.’



In that story, GhanaWeb looked at existing projections and data from the Adentan and the Ledzokuku constituencies and concluded that the two Members of Parliament: Mohammed Adamu Ramadan and Benjamin Ayiku Nartey, may just not be able to return to parliament when the 9th Parliament is constituted.



The analysis was based on the existing data that shows that in these predominant constituencies, there is a trend where no MP is retained after a four-year mandate in parliament.



And while these two had not individually stated so, it was determined that they may just miss the opportunity to represent their constituents for more than a tenure.



However, it appears the agenda to ‘Break the 4’ is on course for these two National Democratic Congress (NDC) MPs.



At Adenta, Mohammed Adamu Ramadan was able to overcome the competition from two female contenders: a former Minister of Gender, Nana Oye Bampoe Addo; and Linda Assibi Awuni, a youth activist, to emerge winner of the contest.



With a total vote count of 1015, the sitting MP got a good head start to becoming a possible candidate to be able to break the four-year cycle of MPs in his constituency.



His closest contender, Nana Oye, polled 989, with Linda Linda Awuni managing 506 votes.



On the other hand, the Member of Parliament for Ledzokuku, Benjamin Ayiku Nartey also made a bold statement about his ability to stir up history in his constituency when he was declared the winner of the Saturday polls.



With a total valid vote count of 2289, the MP beat his contender, Bernard Martei Korley, who only managed to get 619 votes out of the 2915 valid votes cast.



The National Democratic Congress (NDC) primaries is only the first step, as the general elections of 2024 are in the offing.



All eyes, surely, will be on these two MPs, and their constituencies, and whether or not they may just be the two MPs to make the history needed in their backyards.



Meanwhile, watch the latest episode of #SayItLoud on GhanaWeb TV below:











Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb





To advertise with GhanaWeb





AE/OGB