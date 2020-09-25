General News of Friday, 25 September 2020

Source: Starr FM

2 shot in ‘Western Togoland’ standoff with soldiers

File Photo: Two people were shot after the armed group exchanged gunfire with the soldiers

At least two people have reportedly been shot by military men deployed to Juapong to restore calm to the area after persons believed to be members of the Homeland Study Group mounted roadblocks in the area at dawn today September 25.



Starrfm.com.gh gathers the armed group exchanged gunfire with the armed forces after which some two bystanders were hit by bullets and subsequently taken to an unknown destination by the officers.



“The guy just said when they were shot, the military men took them and they don’t know whether they are being taken to the hospital,” the eyewitness said.



An eyewitness on the ground told Starr News that the persons who blocked the roads are believed to be about twenty-two years of age.



Calm has however been restored to the area, with vehicular traffic gradually getting back to normal.



The incident is happening barely few weeks after the group erected signboards in Somanya claiming the area as within its territory.



The signboards which have since been removed by the Police had inscriptions “Welcome to Western Togoland” for travelers heading towards Somanya from Accra, and “You are leaving Western Togoland” for travelers traveling in the opposite direction”



The HSGF, a group championing the secession of parts of Ghana along the border with Togo, declared independence for the territory they call ‘Western Togoland’ on November 16, 2019.



The leader of Western Togoland independence, Charles Kormi Kudzodzi, announced the separation of Western Togoland from Ghana after a meeting in the Volta Regional capital, Ho. Many of its members have been arrested and facing Prosecution.













