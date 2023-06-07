2 northerners can’t contest for Ghana’s presidency – Ken Agyapong’s campaigner

General News of Wednesday, 7 June 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

A leading member of the Kennedy Agyapong campaign team, Kwaku Alex has said that it will be unwise on the side of Ghanaians to allow for two Northerners to contest for the presidency in 2024.



He claims that Northerners are not worth that kind of privilege and, therefore, there will be the need for the Vice President of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, to be voted as flagbearer by NPP delegates during the November 4 primaries.



“We cannot sit in the country for two Northerners to contest for the Presidency. That cannot happen. We cannot have a Northerner for NDC and Northerner for NPP. We are not engaged in tribal politics but this should be put across,” he said.



“We know John Mahama has already been voted, so, we need to prevent this from happening, that two Northerners will contest for the Presidency of this country,” he said.



He continued while speaking on Amasaman BX TV: ”When Muslims are fasting, government and other individuals give out sugar among other things but have you seen Muslims give Christians anything during their Easter and other festivities? They can’t be made to enjoy all that privilege.”



The New Patriotic Party is yet to go to the polls to elect its flagbearer for the 2024 election though a date has been set and prospective aspirants have since picked their nomination forms.



Ten individuals have expressed interest in contesting for the position as the political party readies itself to make history in the 2024 election by breaking the eight-year cycle.



The individuals include; Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia; a former Trade and Industry Minister, John Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen; new entrant and MP for Assin Central Kennedy Ohene Agyapong; a former Minister for Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie-Akoto.



Others include a former Minister of Energy, Boakye Agyarko; a former Minster for Railway Development, Joe Ghartey; a former General Secretary of the NPP, Kwabena Agyei Agyapong; a former MP for Mampong, Francis Addai Nimoh.



A Senior Lecturer at the University of Education, Winneba(UEW), Eric Sakyi Nketiah and a former MP for Offinso North constituency and Minister for Regional Cooperation and NEPAD, Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku, complete the list.