2 lawyers with 8 years experience can handle NDC's petty petition – Lawyer Sambian

Lawyer Sulley Sambian, Private legal practitioner

A Private legal practitioner Lawyer Sulley Sambian is urging the governing New Patriotic Party(NPP) not to exert much energy by deploying several lawyers to face the opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC) in its suit at the Supreme Court.



Former President John Dramani Mahama is challenging the outcome of the 2020 polls at the apex court of the land and seeking a number of reliefs including a rerun, citing fraud in some cases in favour of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



But the North East Regional Secretary who has read through the 35 paragraph election petition with attached exhibits believes lawyers with a maximum of 8 years of practice at the bar are competent to floor the NDC.



“Frankly, I don’t expect NPP to deploy more than two lawyers of not more than 8 years at the bar to handle these petty grounds seeking to invoke the Supreme Court’s jurisdiction (my opinion)”, he wrote on his Facebook page sighted by MyNewsGh.com.



And so I wasted precious sleep time looking at a very frivolous 35 paragraph election petition and attached exhibits filed by lawyers for John Mahama at the Apex Court yesterday.



Ladies and gentlemen, it is going to be a complete waste of our precious time. Thankfully, we wouldn’t have to endure it beyond 42 days.



When I was done perusing the processes, I doubted the venerable Tony Luthur, a surprisingly courteous gentleman I very much respect signed it. “Surprisingly courteous” because his body language gives him out as an arrogant personality until you meet him inter praesentes(face to face). Very down to earth and extremely accommodating. Trust me, you would love him.



But can I blame him for filing a frivolous petition?



No! Does it take away my respect for him?



No! Some things can be understood within the context of political pressure. The toad certainly won’t run in the day time for anything. He can’t be seen to be “dodging” his client in his direst moment of need…it is called loyalty to a cause.



Trust me, if your expectation is to find excitement in this election petition, I bet you would be disappointed in the end. So please lower your expectations.





