2 kids killed in church - Head Pastor aids in investigations

Crime & Punishment of Monday, 12 April 2021

Source: The Publisher

The Head Pastor of a charismatic church in Kumasi is helping the police to find answers that explains how two children were found dead in his private car after their parents attended the church’s Easter Sunday service with them.



Prophet Evans K. Oppong, leader of the Light Salvation Ministry International at Fawoade in the Kwabre East Municipality of the Ashanti Region is helping the Tafo-Pankrono Divisional Police Command investigate the death of the two innocent children.



The deceased, three-years-old Yaw Ahoto Marfo Asenso and two-years-old Blessed Yiedie Boadi Boakye went missing from the church during the Easter Sunday service and after a long search by almost all the church members, they were found dead in boot of the pastor’s car parked at the compound of the church.



The car in question is a KIA four-wheel drive with registration number ER201 –13.



It is not clear how the two children got inside the car on their own and found their way into the boot.



It is not clear whether or not the car’s doors were locked and if at the ages of 3 and 2, the children, could open the doors and get inside without any external assistance.



According to reports, it was after the search team had combed everywhere in search of the children without success, that one of the church elders suggested that all the cars on the church premises should be searched.



It was during the cars search that they found the two missing children unconscious in boot of that particular vehicle.



The found children were rushed to the hospital but were pronounced dead.



Their bodies have been deposited at the mortuary for preservation and autopsy to determine the exact cause of their deaths. Prophet Evans K. Oppong was said to have himself reported the matter to the police and handed himself over for investigations.



Father of one of the children has asked for meticulous investigations to unravel the mystery.



“All we are demanding from the police is to investigate the matter. We also want them to investigate how the children got into the vehicle on that day. We have left the matter in the hands of the police to investigate and bring out the truth. The explanation we got is that the vehicle was parked with its doors opened and we can’t tell how the children got into it,” a sad sounding Eric Boakye (alias Ericus Papa) told the media.