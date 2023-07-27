2 fishermen die after patrol boat rammed their canoe while at sea

Regional News of Thursday, 27 July 2023

Two fishermen lost their lives in the early hours of Thursday, July 27, 2023, while they engaged in a Homowo ritual fishing expedition, sanctioned by the Tema Traditional Council.



In a graphic.com.gh report, the incident occurred when a patrol speed boat allegedly rammed into the fishermen's canoe at the anchorage of the Tema Port.



The identity of the patrol boat remains unknown, but some members of the fishing community have pointed fingers at the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) as the boat's owner.



However, in a press statement, the GPHA denied any connection with the boat in question.



The canoe, named "Adesa Na Ohetsui" (Man, have patience), was carrying 12 fishermen when the tragedy struck.



The ritual fishing expedition was part of the preparations for the upcoming Homowo festival.



Nevertheless, conflicting reports surfaced, suggesting that the fishermen might have defied the closed fishing season, scheduled to end on July 31, 2023



According to the report, the incident occurred around 1:30 am when the fishermen were in the process of hauling their nets within the anchorage.



The patrol boat, reportedly deployed by port control following reports of alleged illegal activities, approached the scene.



To escape, the fishermen's canoe was tragically hit, causing it to capsize with the nets entangling the deceased.



The victims were identified as Francis Tetteh Larbi, aged 27, and Samuel Acquaye Allotey, aged 45, both residents of Tema New Town.



Their untimely demise sparked anger and outrage among the fishing community, who demanded an independent investigation into the incident and accountability from the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority.



As the police attempted to retrieve the bodies, a tense situation arose when the crowd at the Canoe Landing Basin refused to allow the police to convey the deceased in a police pick-up truck, insisting that their kinsmen were not criminals.



Eventually, a hearse was summoned to convey the bodies to the International Maritime Hospital mortuary for autopsy and preservation.



Superintendent Charles Osei, Commander of the Marine Police Unit in Tema, confirmed the incident and revealed that investigations were underway to establish the identity of the boat and the cause of the collision.



While the GPHA refuted any involvement in the collision, it expressed regret for the loss of lives and extended its condolences to the families of the deceased. The GPHA emphasized its commitment to search and rescue missions, regardless of the circumstances.



In response to the tragic event, the Tema Metropolitan Security Committee (MESEC) has established a five-member committee to investigate the incident and submit its report within five days. The fishing community, still mourning the loss of their fellow fishermen, awaits answers and reassurance that such accidents will be prevented in the future.



