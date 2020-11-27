General News of Friday, 27 November 2020

2 dead, several injured in another NDC road accident at Banda

The KIA truck that was involved in the accident

Two supporters of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Banda Constituency of the Bono Region have perished in a ghastly accident.



The supporters a male and a female perished when the KIA truck they were on board was involved in an accident.



The accident occurred at a place called Banda Bofie around midday on Thursday, November 26, 2020.



The supporters were on their way to a youth programme at Banda Kanka when the KIA truck had the accident killing the two supporters and injuring several others.



The injured were quickly rushed to the Nsawkaw District Hospital where most of them were treated and discharged.



The Bono Regional Communications Officer of the NDC, Charles Akowuah who confirmed the news to Ghanaweb disclosed that nine of the victims are still on admission with one in critical condition at the hospital.



“It is true that we have lost two of our supporters who were on their way to a youth programme at Banda Kanka. Several others also sustained various degrees of injuries. As I speak to you most of the injured have been treated and discharged but are still nine people still on admission with one on critical condition.”



Meanwhile, Ghanaweb is reliably informed that the mortal remains of the deceased have been deposited at the Wenchi Methodist Hospital.

The campaign activities of the NDC in recent weeks have been characterised by some fatalities.



Last Saturday, some supporters in the Ejura-Sekyedumase Constituency who were on their way to meet the flag-bearer, John Dramani Mahama were involved in an accident that claimed six lives.



Another accident in the Ellembelle on Sunday, November 22, 2020 also claimed one life and injured many others when a commercial vehicle ran into the supporters who were embarking on a peace walk.

