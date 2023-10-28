2 conditions under which Kennedy Agyapong will accept outcome of November 4 vote

Politics of Saturday, 28 October 2023

Kennedy Agyapong, New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful, has laid out two conditions under which he will accept the outcome of the parties upcoming congress slated for November 4, 2023.



The Assin Central MP has serially stated that he will not hesitate to break ranks or take consequential action if these conditions are not met.



Agyapong's conditions, as revealed in multiple interviews on various platforms, are as follows:



1. Process free from vote buying



One of Kennedy Agyapong's foremost demands is the party’s commitment to eliminate vote-buying.



He has accused his fellow contenders including Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, of engaging in vote-buying during the NPP super delegates elections of August 26.



He alleged that substantial sums of money, of up to GH¢100,000 was paid to some delegates, whiles other constituency chairmen got the said sum along with brand-new pickups in exchange for their votes.



All the allegations has flatly been denied.



2. Process devoid of violence



Agyapong emphasized the importance of a peaceful electoral process. According to him, he expects the elections committee to ensure that the upcoming congress remains free from incidents of violence, unlike the super delegates election.



Speaking about his condition in a recent interview on Skyy Power FM, Kennedy Agyapong stated, "Condition wise, I won't leave; I will remain, but I will frustrate you.



"Yes, I will frustrate you heavily. What I am saying is that in the upcoming election, if they don't repeat the chaos and violence we saw on August 26, then I do not have a problem. Whoever wins, I will support. But if they repeat the events of August 26, I will give them a showdown, and there's no two ways about it.



He continued, "I am a very fair-minded person; I am not asking too much. If nobody is attacked, the votes proceed decently, and Dr. Bawumia wins, I will support. But if there is chaos and violence... I have built my system so that I will get my results, and nobody can cheat me in the elections, so I am only asking for fairness," he stressed.



