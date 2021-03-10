General News of Wednesday, 10 March 2021

2 boys survive in Apam drowning incident

2 out of scores of children survived a drowning incident that happened at the Apam beach on Sunday, March 6, 2021.



Godfred Apretse, 14 years and Simon Dadze, 15 years, both from Apam, were the only two, confirmed at the time of writing this story as survivors of the unfortunate incident that claimed the lives of many of their friends.



The teenagers, numbering over 13, reportedly went missing after they had gone swimming on the said day, many of them drowning.



Confirming the incident and detailing the numbers as far as deceased persons and survivors are concerned, the spokesperson of the Apam Fishermen Association, Kow Panyin, told GhanaWeb that 11 of the teenagers who drowned have been identified.



Of the deceased persons, 2 were females and 10 of them males.



Gilbert Assandoh, Isaac Affisah, Adwoa Vi, Joshua Hammond, Prince Peprah, John Arthur, Christopher Ewusi, Ebenezer Forson, Benjamin Narh, Kweku Atta, King Beri Addison, and one other girl (unidentified), who had come to visit her friend were named as the deceased persons.



9 of these teenagers between the ages of 13 and 16 are from the Apam Community, 2 are from Ankamu (Apam Junction) and 1 girl from Cape Coast.



Investigations are still ongoing, but the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, meanwhile has extended financial support to the families of these victims, following the incident.



Representing the President, Fisheries and Aquaculture Minister, Mavis Hawa Koomson, made the donations of GHC1,000 each to the families of the surviving teenagers.



The bereaved families received GHC20,000 altogether, with GHC6,000 out of that to cater for mortuary services.



Traditional leaders of the community also were given GHC 10,000 by the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, for customary rituals.