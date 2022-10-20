2,496 candidates sit for BECE in Sunyani West Municipality

Regional News of Thursday, 20 October 2022

Source: Yeboah Isaac, Contributor

A total of 2,496 candidates from 57 public and 25 private schools consisting of 1,239 males and 1,257 females are sitting for the ongoing 2022 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in the Sunyani West Municipality.



The examination is taking place at 8 centers and 109 supervisors and invigilators are assigned to those centers.



The Municipal Chief Executive Mr. Evans Kusi Boadum who was accompanied by the Municipal Coordinating Director, Municipal Education Director, and some officials to the examination centers caution the candidates against engaging in any form of examination malpractices to avoid cancellation of papers.



The MCE encouraged the candidates to remain focused, do away with fear, avoid cheating, and have confidence that they will pass to also enjoy the free SHS policy.



He reminded the candidates that the exams cover all the things they have learnt in their primary education and encouraged them to write to the best of their ability.



He mentioned that the government has prepared adequately for them to enjoy the Free Senior High School policy of the government.



He cautions teachers who were present at the centers against engaging in any act of examination malpractices by way of trying to help candidates pass the exams. “Any teacher found hiding to help the candidates will be dealt with,” he said.



On his part, Mr. Issah Baffoe, the Municipal Director of Education urged the candidates to adhere to the rules and regulations pertaining to the exams and approach them with confidence.



He advised them to comport themselves throughout the period to ensure the Municipality records incidence-free examination.