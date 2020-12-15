General News of Tuesday, 15 December 2020

Source: The Finder

2,310 commuters perish in 11 months

The Data was compiled by the Motor Traffic and Transport Department of the Ghana Police Service

The number of commuters killed in road traffic crashes as at the end of November this year rose by 11.16% over the same period last year.



Between January and November this year, the number of commuters killed rose to 2,310, compared to 2,078 during the same period of 2019.



1,878 Males killed



Data compiled by the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service indicates that 1,878 males, comprising 1,704 above 18 years and 174 below 18 years, were killed in road crashes in the first nine months of this year.



432 Females killed



On the other hand, 432 females, made up of 311 above 18 years and 121 below 18 years, also lost their lives during the period.



2,442 Pedestrian knockdowns



The data showed a decrease in pedestrian knockdowns from 2,701 last year to 2,442 this year.



9.59% decrease in pedestrians killed



Also, the number of pedestrians killed dropped from 659 between January and November 2019 to 645 in 2020, representing a 9.59% reduction.



Motorcycles killed 945, injured 4,185 Road traffic crashes involving motorcycles killed 945 and injured 4,185 commuters in the first 11 months of this year.



Motorcycle crashes record 21.75% increase



Motorcycle crashes recorded a 21.75% increase between January and November this year, spiking to 5,111, compared to the 4,198 in the same period last year.



13,787 Victims injured



According to the data, the number of commuters injured this year went up by 5.57%, recording 13,787, compared to the 13,060 recorded last year.



22,607 Vehicles involved in crashes



The total number of vehicles involved in crashes rose by 9.50% from 20,645 last year to 22,607 this year.



Private vehicles killed 513, injured 2,927 The MTTD data reveals that private vehicles killed 513 and injured 2,927 during the period.



9,050 Private vehicles involved in crashes



The number of crashes involving private vehicles recorded a 3.72% rise from 8,725 last year to 9,050 this year.



Commercial vehicles killed 852, injured 6,675 The statistics show that crashes involving commercial vehicles killed 852 and injured 6,675 commuters in the first 11 months of this year.



8,446 Commercial vehicles involved in crashes



The number of commercial vehicles involved in accidents increased by 9.38% from 7,722 last year to 8,446 this year.



13,392 Reported crashes



The total number of crashes reported also rose by 6.66% from 12,556 last year to 13,392 in the first 11 months of this year.



Motorcycles top deaths



The 945 commuters killed by motorcycles are higher than the 852 killed by commercial vehicles, and it is also almost double the 513 killed by private vehicles in road traffic crashes.



Motorcycles deaths represent 40.9%



In percentage terms, motorcycles killed 40.9%; commercial vehicles killed 36.8%; and private vehicles, 36.8%



Commercial vehicles top injuries



When it comes to the number of injured commuters, commercial vehicles lead with 6,627, followed by motorcycles with 4,185, and private vehicles with 2,927.



Private vehicles top vehicles involved in crashes



With regard to the number of vehicles involved in crashes, private vehicles recorded 9,050, followed by commercial vehicles with 8,446, and motorcycles with 5,111.



Mandatory refresher training for commercial drivers



To arrest the situation, the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) has said that all commercial vehicle drivers would have to undergo mandatory refresher training before their driving licences are renewed.



13,000 High-risk commercial drivers trained The piloting of the training involving about 13,000 high-risk commercial drivers nationwide has been completed.



The move is part of the implementation of Regulation 125 of the Road Traffic Regulation, 2012 (L.I.2180).



Road safety inspectors to be deployed The authority would also be deploying some road safety inspectors at major road transport terminals to conduct pre-departure checks of vehicles and drivers to help minimise the risk of crashes.



Increasing number of annual vehicle population The increase in accidents is fuelled by the increasing number of annual vehicle population from 1.1 million (1,122,722) in 2010 to 2.6 million (2,679,394) in 2018.



Problems identified The problem identified with the canker of road crashes was indiscipline among road users and laxity or irresponsibility among policymakers and implementers.



Increase in road traffic deaths and injuries during election years Data garnered by the authority suggested an increase in road traffic deaths and injuries during election years, except for 2008 and 2016.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.