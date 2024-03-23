2,260 road crashes claim 369 lives two months into 2024 - NRSA

General News of Saturday, 23 March 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

The National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) has reported a slight increase in road accidents during the first two months of January and February 2024.



David Osafo Adonteng, the Director-General of the NRSA, revealed the statistics during the launch of the 2024 Road Safety Easter Campaign.



According to him, two months into 2024, there have been 2,260 road crashes involving 3,910 vehicles, resulting in 369 fatalities, 2,552 injuries, and 381 pedestrian knockdowns.



Comparatively, during the same period last year, there were 2,249 crashes involving 3,857 vehicles.



The previous year saw 330 fatalities, 2,502 injuries, and 382 pedestrian knockdowns.



Ing. David Osafo Adonteng emphasised that these figures represented a 0.49% increase in crashes, a 1.37% increase in vehicles involved, and a 2.0% increase in persons injured.



Notably, fatalities increased by 11.82% compared to the first two months of 2023.



The launch of the 2024 Road Safety Easter Campaign aims to control these rising numbers and mitigate accidents during the upcoming Easter holidays.