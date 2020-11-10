General News of Tuesday, 10 November 2020

1D1F has created 139,331 jobs – Nana Akomea

A member of the communications team of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Akomea, has revealed that the One District One Factory (1D1F) initiative by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has so far created 139,331 jobs.



These, he said, include direct and indirect jobs.



Speaking at a press conference in Accra on Monday, November 9, the Chief Executive Officer of the State Transport Company (STC) said: “The effect of 1D1F, that is president Akufo-Addo’s efforts to industrialise the country are beginning to show.



“As of July 2020, 139,331 jobs have been created comprising 18,811 direct jobs and 120,520 indirect jobs.”



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo ahead of the 2016 elections promised to established factories in all the districts across the country.



After winning the elections, he launched the project.



According to a document sourced to the 1D1F Secretariat on factories, their locations and status, a total of about 170 factories are currently at various stages of completion such as operating as new factories, operating as revived or expanded factories, new factories under construction, as well as small-scale processing factories under construction.



Out of this number, a total of 28 factories have been completed and operating fully as direct 1D1F projects, while 31 factories, under same new 1D1F factories, are under construction.



In another classification of operational factories under 1D1F, government has partnered the private sector to either revive or expand 48 existing companies, thus bringing the total number of operational companies (directly under 1D1F and private partnership) to 76.



While the 1D1F seeks to build new factories, it also focuses on helping small-scale entrepreneurs to advance their traditional processing of food and other items across the county.





