1998 PRESEC alumni breaks grounds to kickstart construction of ceremonial grounds

Regional News of Friday, 28 April 2023

Source: Kenneth Aboagye, Contributor

The 1998-year group of the Presbyterian Boys' Senior High School (PRESEC), Legon, has kickstarted the construction of ceremonial grounds for the school's growing population.



The ceremonial grounds, expected to be completed in September, will comprise a platform that will accommodate dignitaries, a car park, parade grounds and over 30 canopies.



The project, dubbed "PRESEC Ceremonial Grounds", is a legacy initiative by the year group aiming to accommodate the over 3,500 student population at a time.



The project, which will also see the organization of the school's 85th speech and prize-giving day by the year group, is estimated at GHC 1 million.



Speaking to Citi News, the Legacy Committee Chair of the PRESEC Legon Ceremonial Grounds Project, Abdul Nasser Alidu, explained that the lack of space for the increasing student population inspired his year group. "PRESEC, like most other schools, now has a huge population that does not fit in one area for gatherings.



"So, PRESEC assembly halls, for instance, and this is the new assembly hall. The bigger assembly hall can contain 1,200 students, but at every point in time, there are more than 3,500 students on campus.



"So, if they need to hold an event, they hold it outside. So, you see students carrying their seats to go and sit and all of that. It's not nice for a school of PRESEC caliber," he noted.



For his part, the Headmaster of PRESEC, David Odjidja, indicated that he was excited after a series of engagements with past students resulted in the quest to embark on the project.



According to him, when the project is completed, it will serve a lot of purposes, including the organization of its worship services, entertainment, among others. "When this (project) is done, it will be one of its kind in the country and probably beyond. So, we want to thank you for such dedication and commitment to give this facility", he said.



Global President for the PRESEC Alumni, Dr. Ernest Ofori Sarpong, urged the old students to ensure the project's completion, citing past instances where year groups began projects but failed to complete them.



The 1998-year group of the Aburi Girls Senior High School attended the event to support their PRESEC counterparts. Dr. Demi Priscilla Letsa, president of the group, mentioned that they were inspired by the initiative and plan to implement a similar project at their alma mater.



On her part, Dr. Demi Priscilla Letsa, the president of the 1998-year group of the Aburi Girls Senior High School who came to solidarize with their PRESEC male colleagues, said they have taken a cue from the gesture and will replicate it in their alma mater.