1991 Begoro Presby School year group donate computers to alma mater

Regional News of Monday, 8 April 2024

Source: Michael Oberteye

Students of the Begoro Presby ABC School in the Eastern Region have received a boost to information and communication technology (ICT) education as their predecessors have established a new computer laboratory for the school.



The 1991-year group donated 30 brand-new computers and accessories worth over GHC 75,000 to their alma mater.



Explaining the drive behind the gesture, the secretary to the group, while underscoring the need for digitization and digitalization, said they took a cue from the government's one student, one laptop initiative to undertake the project.



"In this era of digitization and digitalization, the lack of computer literacy could be problematic for any individual. Today, the government is distributing free laptops in senior high schools, but how does the student cope if he isn't exposed to the basics? And so we, the 1991 Year Group, decided to contribute our quota," he said, hopeful that the computers would not only expose the students to ICT but also serve as an occupation for them while in school.



Otuo-Serebour Kwadwo Bannor urged parents and teachers to do more to support the

education of their children.



On his part, Rev. Maxwell Amagyei-Antwi, the local manager of the Presbyterian schools in Akyem Begoro, emphasized the importance of computer literacy in developing a child.



He said, "This is the computer age, and the lack of computer literacy is very problematic, and competing against students from privileged schools is very difficult."



According to him, though the government's efforts may not be enough, it is investing in educational infrastructure and calling for more support from the private sector towards education.



He added that a strong ICT foundation was important to produce ICT-strong people.



Headmistress of the Begoro Presby Basic School, Rev. Augustina Agyabeng, outlining the challenges confronting the school regarding the teaching and learning of ICT, bemoaned that the lack of practical training affected the students' performance, particularly in external examinations.



She said, "The performance of the students is very, very poor due to the lack of practicals in ICT lessons. This affects their performance in the examinations."



She identified other needs of the school, such as the lack of furniture and washroom facilities and the lack of a creative arts teacher.



She also lamented that the school hasn't seen any major renovations since its establishment in 1885.



Some notable personalities who attended the school include Nana Ofori-Atta I, Nana Ofori-Atta II, J.B. Danquah, and Dr. Ako Adjei, amongst others.