Regional News of Sunday, 24 January 2021

Source: Abdullah Saha, Contributor

1990 Year Group Old Students of Yendi Senior High School renovate school building

The renovated 12 classroom storey building

The 1990 year group of Yendi Secondary School Old Students Association (YESSOSA) have renovated a 12 classroom storey building for the school.



The building, which is popularly known as Cambridge Block, was in a deplorable state, not conducive for effective teaching and learning.



Following an appeal made by the Headmaster of the school during the launch of the 50th Anniversary celebration in 2019, the old boys and girls took up the challenge to put the Cambridge block into good shape.



This dream was realized and the beautiful edifice handed over to the school for students’ use.



In his brief remarks at the handing over ceremony the Deputy Director of Education in charge of Human Resource, Mr. Mohammed Habib Ibrahim representing the Municipal Director of Education entreated the school management and the students to take good care of the building so that the benefit of the investment made by the old students can last for several years.



The Chairman of the Board of Governors of Yendi Senior High School, Bindana Ayuba Ahmed Ziblim, was delighted about the renovation done and expressed his gratitude on behalf of the school to the 1990 year group of YESSOSA.



He encouraged other year groups to emulate the achievement of the 1990 year group by also adopting other projects that need execution to beautify the schools and make teaching and conducive.



Speaking on behalf of the old students, Dr Abdulai Abukari said the old students are committed to contributing their quota to ensure that teaching and learning happen in a conducive environment and that the current project is just the beginning of the 1990 year group engagement with the school.



He appealed to the students to reciprocate the sacrifices their predecessors made by living disciplined lives and learning hard to perform well in their final exams.



He also appealed to the teachers to put in their best despite the limited resources to support the students excel in their final exams.



“It is my hope that in the future you also get the opportunity to stand here as old students of the school and talk to students,” he said in addressing the students.



The General Secretary of YESSOSA Mr. Salifu Bawa who was also present at the handing over ceremony thanked the 1990 year group for the good job done and indicated that other year groups have taken up various projects at the school.



He, therefore, took the opportunity to urge other year groups who are yet to take up projects to do so as the school prepares towards the celebration of its 50th Anniversary.



The Head Master of the School Chief Alhassan Mustak Hussein on his part expressed his heartfelt appreciation to the 1990 Year Group and all the other year groups who have so far supported in reshaping the school.



He assured the old students of putting the renovated buildings into good use.



He appealed for more support from all stakeholders to make Yendi Senior High a Centre of Excellence for academic work.



The Assistant Senior Prefect of the School, Miss Muzamilu Rahama, thanked the old students and pledged the commitment of the student body to reciprocate with good behaviour and academic excellence.