Crime & Punishment of Monday, 8 February 2021

Source: GNA

19-year-old man gets five years for stealing

Kwabena Awuah pleaded guilty and was convicted on his own plea by the court

A 19-year-old illegal gold miner who broke into a room at Kotokuom and made away with some money has been sentenced to five years imprisonment by the Nkawie circuit court.



Kwabena Awuah, was said to have forcibly entered the room while the owner was away to buy food and took away GH¢1,500.00 at Kotokuom, near Nyinahin in the Atwima-Mponua District.



He pleaded guilty and was convicted on his own plea by the court presided by Mr Johnson Abbey.



Detective Chief Inspector Comfort Amankwaa told the court that the complainant and the convict were all residents of Kotokuom.



She said on June 02 last year, at about 1 pm, the complainant locked his door and went out to buy some food.



When he returned about two hours later, his door had been forcibly opened and an amount of GH¢1,500.00 taken away from his room.



Chief Inspector Amankwaa said the complainant started asking people in the neighbourhood and a witness in the case told him about having seen the convict coming from the room.



Some youth in the area assisted the complainant to arrest the convict and brought him to the Nkawie police.



The Prosecution said the convict admitted the offence in his caution statement and was therefore charged and brought before the court.