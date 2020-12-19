Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 19 December 2020

19-year-old boy stabs dad to death for failing to give him money to buy phone for girlfriend

The suspect is currently in the grips of police

A 19-year-old boy, Sterling Gyekye, has been arrested by the Mamponteng Police in the Ashanti Region for allegedly stabbing his 42-year-old father, Bismark Osei to death for failing to give him money to buy a phone for his girlfriend.



The incident happened after the suspect attacked the father with a knife, slashed his throat, and later stabbed him in the ribs as part of efforts to ‘weaken’ him and snatch his phone from him.



An uncle of the boy who spoke to the media said that Sterling had informed him that his girlfriend was demanding that he buys her a new phone because he had smashed her ‘old’ phone.



The uncle narrated that Sterling out of jealousy smashed the lady’s phone when she received a call in his presence.



The angry lady then decided to make him pay for the phone and demanded that Sterling buys him a new phone if he indeed wants the relationship to continue.



Alarmed by this, Sterling decided to call on the father who was then fellowshipping in a nearby Methodist Church to come home; but he delayed because the men’s Fellowship had not closed.



When the father finally arrived, Sterling attacked him while he passed urine near where he stood; he tried to strangle him and when his late father tried calling for help, she stabbed him in the ribs killing him instantly.



The boy has since been arrested and the body deposited at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital Mortuary for autopsy.





