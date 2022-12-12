19-year-old battles for his life at KATH as Asanteman, Adventist SHS students clash

Regional News of Monday, 12 December 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

A nineteen-year-old boy is battling for his life at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital after he fell victim to clashes between the Asanteman Senior High School and the Adventist Senior High School at Bantama in Kumasi.



The clash ensued on Sunday afternoon when students of Asanteman alleged their colleague had been attacked and robbed by students of the Adventist SHS.



Students from Asanteman massed up in their numbers and advanced to the Adventist campus wielding stones, clubs, and machetes.



It took the intervention of community members to separate the students who were bent on fighting. The nineteen-year-old whose name has been given as Samuel Kojo Danso, a shopkeeper was mistaken for an Adventist student and attacked by the irate Asanteman students.



The mother of the victim, Angelina Gyan who spoke to Ultimate News is worried the incessant violent attacks between rival schools nearly cost the life of his son.



Meanwhile, she’s lodged a complaint at the Suame Police Station for investigations.