19-year-old allegedly commits suicide over stigmatization of infidelity

Regional News of Wednesday, 4 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Central Region:



Residents of Assin Dompim in the Assin Fosu Municipality of the Central Region have been thrown into a state of shock and dismay following the sudden death of a nineteen-year-old lady.



The deceased, Philipa Obeng, 19-year-old allegedly committed suicide over countless accusations and attacks by community members of infidelity.



That came after she confined in her boyfriend of having a sexual affair with another man which she felt guilty.



The boyfriend, who could not keep the secret, told some friends about the situation, which led to stigmatization and abuse towards the lady.



The deceased who could no longer bear the mockery and trolls, mixed weedicide with orange juice and subsequently drank it at the blindside of her boyfriend after a little altercation.



She was rushed to the St. Francis Xavier Hospital in Assin Fosu for treatment but died a week later.



A committee member of Assin Dompim, Isaac Ofori, explained to GhanaWeb that the deceased denied drinking the weedicide when they inquired.



He said the deceased's life could have been saved if she admitted drinking the poison.



On the other hand, rumors in the community suggest the boyfriend rather forced the deceased to drink the poisoned orange juice after he had told her it was a concoction to ascertain the truth of the infidelity.



Meanwhile, the boyfriend whose name was given as Pascal has been arrested by the police in Assin Fosu to assist investigation.