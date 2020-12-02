Regional News of Wednesday, 2 December 2020

Source: GNA

19 persons fail to vote in Ningo-Prampram special voting

File: A presiding officer is seen securing the ballot after voting

Nineteen persons out of a total of 957 registered voters on the special voting register for Ningo-Prampram, failed to cast their ballot



The election which started at 07:05 hours was generally peaceful as there were no problems with the verification machine and all COVID-19 protocols were duly followed.



The cast ballots which have been secured with seals from the various parties, would be kept at the police armoury in the District and counted alongside that of the December 7, general votes.



Mr Jonathan Teye Doku, Ningo-Prampram, District Chief Executive, who was at the Prampram Methodist Primary School the polling station to observe the voting volunteers, expressed satisfaction at the conduct of the elections.



Mr Doku gave the assurance that the District Security Council (DISEC) which is currently being headed by the Divisional Police Commander had put in all the necessary measures to ensure a peaceful and violence free elections as 19 hotspots had been marked in the area.

