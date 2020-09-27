General News of Sunday, 27 September 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

19 pellets retrieved from Sogakope Divisional Commander's wounds after secessionist’s attack

File photo: The Chief Superintendent didn't sustain any fracture

A total of 19 pellets of D B bullets have been retrieved from the body of the Sogakope Divisional Police Commander, Chief Superintendent, Dennis Fiakpui.



This was made known by the Medical Director of Bator Catholic Hospital, Dr. Bernard Atuguba, in an interview with Joy News Sunday.



He noted that the officer did not suffer a crack in the bone as the pellets were only in the flesh.



“When we did an X-Ray, we saw 19 pellets of the D B pellets…Luckily, they did not get to the bone, they were only on the flesh so he did not sustain any fracture,” the health practitioner said in the interview.



Dr. Bernard Atuguba also noted that although two officers were shot, only Chief Superintendent, Dennis Fiakpui reported to the facility to seek medical attention.



Security Analyst, Adib Saani, while speaking on the issue noted that the D B gun used on the officer was meant to disperse protesters, hence, the number of pellets he endured.



He explained that “Pellets are mostly used against protestors because it is seen as a non-lethal weapon, however, when it is fired, it spreads out because hundreds of pellets that go in a different direction".



“So it is not purposefully for target shooting, but more of targeting a lot of people at the same time,” he added.



It was earlier reported that the Chief Superintendent had gone to one of the affected police stations in the Volta region where he was attacked by the militia of the Western Togoland.





