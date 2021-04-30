18-year-old is youngest Chartered Accountant in Ghana

General News of Friday, 30 April 2021

Source: GNA

Eighteen-year-old Miss Hannah Ann Enyan, an old student of the Labone Senior High School, has been crowned the youngest Chartered Accountant in Ghana.



She was among the 2021 graduating students of the Institute of Chartered Accountants, Ghana (ICAG).



The ceremony took place at the 36th Graduation ceremony at the University of Professional Studies, Accra.



It also formalized admission of new members into the Institute and provided the platform to award certificates to those who passed all three levels of the Chartered Accountants (CA) Professional Examinations.



Others who have met the requirements via an assessment of training at equivalent professional accountancy bodies were also awarded.



A total of 425 qualified Accountants, and 105 Chartered Diplomas were awarded while 421 new members were admitted into the Institute.



Miss Enyan, a native of Winneba, acknowledged the grace of God and support of Management and Lectures of the Institute, as well as her family, for her success.



She mentioned, in particular, Mr Samuel Nii Sampah, Finance officer of Queioz Galvao Group, a construction company, who inspired her to concentrate and be committed to the programme, hence her perseverance and resilience to complete the course.



Miss Mmabila Deborah Azika, an alumnus of the University of Cape Coast, was adjudged the Overall Best level-three candidate of the Institute.



Professor Williams Atuilik, the President of the Institute, reminded the new members and graduates that the core of the accounting profession was integrity, which was critical to succeeding in the profession.



"We expect that as qualified special accountants from the Institute, you will expand your prospects by viewing other incidental disciplines that are necessary to help you become very competent accountants," he said.