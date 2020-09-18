General News of Friday, 18 September 2020

18-year-old BECE graduate invents car

A photo of the young man in a pose with his car

A young man who just completed his Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) today has unveiled a saloon car he invented on campus.



In a video sighted by GhanaWeb, some students of Cosmos School gathered around the 18-year-old man, hailing him for his innovation as he took a ride on campus.



Teachers, students and passersby were equally impressed as they watched intently to see how this young talented man operated his car on campus.



Meanwhile, one of Ghana’s automobile company, Kantanka is on the lookout for this talented young man.



The company made this announcement on their social media page, Facebook Friday, September 18, 2020.



Watch the video below.





Meet Odartey, the 18-year-old JHS Graduate who made his own car #UTVNews pic.twitter.com/3zxo38PFE4 — UTV Ghana (@utvghana) September 18, 2020

