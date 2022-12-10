18 vie for NDC youth, women organizer positions in Cape Coast

Politics of Saturday, 10 December 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) youth and women delegates congress will come off at Cape Coast in the Central region today, Saturday, December 10, 2022.



The incumbent National Youth Organizer, George Opare Addo has his previous contender in the last election, Brogya Gyamfi locking horns again with him for the youth leadership position.



Hannah Bissiw will also face off with former Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Suhum, Margaret Ansie for the women’s organizer position for the party.



In all, 14 members of the party are also vying for the deputy youth and women’s organizer positions respectively.



Speaking to journalists at the congress at Cape Coast, Chairman of the National Congress Planning Committee, Alex Segbefia earlier indicated that the party hierarchy has made provision for all delegates for the congress.



“The committee wishes to inform all candidates, delegates, and stakeholders in the impending elections, that detailed prior accommodation arrangements have already been made for all delegates attending the conference. As such, it is outlawed for any candidate to camp or accommodate any delegate outside of the approved and sanctioned accommodation facilities for delegates.”





About 1,400 delegates of the National Democratic Congress will elect the Women and Youth leadership positions for the party.



Meanwhile, the main congress is expected to take place at the Accra Sports Stadium in the Greater Accra region on 17th December 2022.